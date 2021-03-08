NICKELSVILLE — Six new security cameras are coming soon to Keith Memorial Park.
During its Wednesday meeting, the Scott County Board of Supervisors approved a request from park volunteer Larry Vicars to fund the cameras. The request was made in response to recent theft, vandalism and drug activity at the park.
What are the problems?
Vicars told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday about a few recent issues with vandalism on the grounds.
“We had three incidences with … probably a truck, Jeep maybe, driving through the park,” Vicars said. “Two of them were down around the trail; it pretty much fixed itself back, but the last one was up around the concession stand. They went in and spun dirt out, and we’re going to have to haul dirt, sand or something in there to fix that.”
Vicars added that a new chainsaw and a leaf blower were stolen from a storage building, and drug trafficking continues to occur, though it has been down recently. He said the cameras are high-definition and would record at all times in various locations around the park.
“The sheriff’s department can look at any camera any time; I can look at any camera any time,” Vicars said. “So we should have it covered really ... well.”
The board approved $1,503.93 from its contingency fund to purchase the cameras, with Supervisor Danny Mann calling the investment a good deal.
“Maybe the word will get out that the cameras are coming and we vote to do this,” Mann said, “and they’ll say, ‘Well, let’s go someplace else.’ ”
What else is happening?
Vicars gave an update on renovation projects that began last year to improve the appearance of the park’s senior building, concession stand, amphitheater, little cabin, bridge wall and chain link fence.
“We’re probably 99% done on that right now,” Vicars said. “We’ve got a little touchup work to do here and there, but we’re essentially done.”
Vicars added that the senior building and concession stand are available for rent, but rentals have been down significantly since the pandemic began.
“In ’19, we had 119 rentals; last year, our rental rate dropped to 33, and this year we’ve only rented one time, so we’re really struggling with revenue right now,” Vicars said. “In ’19, we were running just under 50 people a rental. Last year, we probably averaged just over 20 people; that’s how much it was down because of COVID and the number of people showing up. Right now we’ve got three bookings out there is all we’ve got, so we’re really hoping to get ramped back up.”
Vicars said there will soon be ionizers inside the building and in the restrooms at the concession stand to kill viruses like COVID-19. The building is $100 for eight hours on weekends and holidays, $75 for four hours on weekends and holidays, $60 for eight hours on any weekday and $15 for each additional hour.