KINGSPORT — The 24th annual Community Unity Trash Pickup is happening this weekend in Riverview, and volunteers are needed to make the event a success.
Johnnie Mae Swagerty, director of South Central Kingsport Community Development and New Vision Youth, said the two organizations are partnering with several other groups to put on this year’s cleanup.
“We want everybody to come out, enjoy themselves and learn about picking up trash and keeping our community clean,” Swagerty said. “I’d love to have 50-plus volunteers.”
When and where: The cleanup will begin this Saturday, March 20, at 9 a.m. at the Riverview Splash Pad shelter.
What to expect: Swagerty said volunteers will pick up trash throughout Riverview, from Lincoln Street to Wheatley Street. Residents should put any trash at the front of their yards, with small items in trash bags. Toxic waste, like batteries, will not be picked up. Young children who participate must come with a chaperone.
Health and safety: Social distancing will be enforced, Swagerty said, along with mask-wearing. Sharon Hayes, executive director of Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said the organization will provide latex gloves for volunteers, along with trash bags, trash grabbers and safety vests. Hand sanitizer will also be provided, Swagerty said.
Lunch served: All volunteers who participate in the cleanup are invited to stick around for a free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. Menu items will include fried fish, hot dogs with homemade chili, coleslaw, baked beans, soup beans and cornbread and drinks.
Staying fit: Aiesha Banks, executive director of Healthy Kingsport, said the organization will lead volunteers in exercises like stretching and jogging at the event, and supply them with a kit that includes stretch bands and information on the Walker Tracker app. This year’s Riverview cleanup is part of Kingsport’s first “Trashercise” campaign, led by Keep Kingsport Beautiful.
Partnerships: Other event partners include S.H.O.U.T. Youth Leadership, Children of the Community, To Do Better, Girls Inc. and KHRA.