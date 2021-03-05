A virtual workshop that will showcase all aspects of tree biology, maintenance, and health will be presented by the City of Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks & Recreation and event partners through downloadable materials and a live demonstration on Saturday, March 13, at 10 a.m.
Those who register for Virtual Tree Keepers 2021 will have full access to videos and files prepared by the Nature Center at Steele Creek and UT Agriculture Extension Service.
A special feature of the event is a recorded presentation by David Sprinkle of Hedgewood Tree Care. His talk, “Build Soil with Plants: the Importance of the Plant/Soil Ecosystem," will highlight the importance of proper composting and soil establishment.
At 10 a.m., the Nature Center staff and Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center & Park will provide a live demonstration, available to registered guests via Zoom, which will demonstrate proper tree planting techniques. A question and answer session will follow.
This year’s workshop is free, but guests must register at bristoltn.recdesk.com. Login or create a free account, then register for Virtual Tree Keepers 2021 under the Programs tab.
For additional information, please contact Nature Center Manager Jeremy Stout at jstout@bristoltn.org or (423) 989-5616.