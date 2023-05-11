featured Registration open for outdoor volleyball league STAFF May 11, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contributed Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registration for its 2023 Outdoor Volleyball League.Leagues offered include:12U Youth Triples13/14U Youth TriplesWomen’s TriplesMen’s DoublesCo-ed DoublesCo-ed QuadsSenior Co-ed Quads (50+)You can register by going to www.kingsporttn.gov and selecting the “CivicRec” link, then searching for “volleyball.” The deadline to register is May 19. The youth age determination date is July 1. Registration cost is $30 for doubles, $45 for triples and $60 for quads. There is a $2 non-resident fee for anyone who lives outside the city limits.The 2023 season begins the week of May 30. All games will be played at Legion Field (next to the Civic Auditorium) on Fort Henry Drive.For more information, call (423) 229-9460 or email debbiecutshall@kingsporttn.gov. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Software LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Southwest Virginia is for lockers: Appalachia unveils new public engagement project at Powell River Trail By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com New book tells stories of gardeners across East Tennessee By EMILY STEWART estewart@timesnews.net Tanasi Arts and Heritage Center to host foraging event By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@sixriversmedia.com Grandfather Mountain offers an array of activities By ISAIAH QUAINTANCE iquaintance@sixriversmedia.com Ask a Master Gardener: May's arrival means plenty to do in the garden By Teresa Gaffner Master Gardener Beautiful irises Beyond the grave: Local cemeteries added to online database By ROBERT SORRELL Six Rivers Media Erwin hosts successful Great Outdoors Festival By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@sixriversmedia.com Johnson City soliciting name ideas for Winged Deer Park addition By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com Outdoor activities on tap at Warriors' Path STAFF ON AIR