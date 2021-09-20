By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — Time to strap on your helmet, grab your mountain bike and head on up the mountain.
Registration is now taking place for the Oct. 2 Bays Mountain Bike Rally. The family friendly event is for all ages and skill levels and is being held in connection with the 50th anniversary celebration of Bays Mountain Park. The deadline to register is Sept. 25.
There’s no better place to be as the leaves start to change than the park, so why not celebrate the turn of the season with a little challenge?
ABOUT THE EVENT
The one-day event starts with a guided group fun ride at 8:30 a.m., which takes riders 4 miles on a non-technical forest road.
Those who are up for a tougher challenge can grab three friends and register for the timed “50-ish” mile relay, which begins at 10 a.m. The course includes a good mix of singletrack with some technical sections for the experienced rider.
Local bike shops and SORBA Tri-Cities (Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association) will be on site for an expo-type experience, as will food trucks so participants can enjoy a bite to eat after the big race. Spectators are welcome to show up and cheer on their favorite riders.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Registration for either ride is $25 per adult, $15 for ages 13 to 18 and free for children 12 and under.
All participants will receive an event T-shirt. For the relay race, the top finishers will be recognized, and every team that finishes will receive a Bays Mountain Park 50th anniversary souvenir.
To register, visit bikereg.com/bays-mountain-bike-rally.
For more information about the park, go to baysmountain.com or call (423) 229-9447.
Bays Mountain Park is partnering with All Trails Cycling for this 50th anniversary event, sponsored by BB&T/Suntrust (now Truist Bank).
