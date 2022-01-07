Chances are the region is in for a wet Sunday, with a chance of a wintry rain-snow mix late that evening. Otherwise, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, but overnight lows mostly below freezing next Friday, when a chance of rain and snow returns.
At 3:24 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service’s Morristown office issued a hazardous weather outlook warning of possible “patchy black ice” on untreated roads overnight and through Saturday morning, with “very cold temperatures” with lows in the teens expected.
But after a couple of nights with lows in the teens, temperatures are expected to rebound through the weekend, and the probability for widespread hazardous weather is “low” through Thursday.
An extended forecast issued early Friday had included possible rain changing to ice across the region early Sunday.
An update that was issued just before 5 p.m., however, no longer included ice in the forecast.
At about 7 p.m. Saturday the NWS forecast was as follows:
Sunday — A slight chance of rain before 10 a.m., then showers. Patchy fog after noon. High near 50. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday Night — Patchy fog before 9 p.m. Rain and snow likely before midnight, then a chance of snow between midnight and 1 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West wind 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind.
Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Calm wind.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday — A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.