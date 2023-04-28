It is no secret that we rely on pollinators.

They literally put food on our tables and contribute upwards of $20 billion of value to the U.S. economy every year. In addition to the direct benefits of pollinators to humans, they also contribute to the health of our wild ecosystems in many ways, including being a vital food source for our native songbirds.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

The next Kingsport Neighborhood Commission meeting will be held on May 25 at 6 p.m. in V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex, located at 301 Louis St., Kingsport. All meetings are open to the public, and neighbors are encouraged to come share their thoughts and concerns with the commission.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you