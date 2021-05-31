KINGSPORT — The tennis courts at Riverview Park are being converted to pickleball courts.
Work to modify the courts began last week, and weather permitting, the project should wrap up by June 10, according to the city of Kingsport.
The courts are being converted into six pickleball courts with permanent lines, which will provide a venue for pickleball players while the courts at nearby Borden Park will be reserved for tennis only.
“Pickleball is a great sport for all ages and skill levels that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong,” said Kenny Lawson, Parks and Recreation program coordinator.
“The sport is popular among Kingsport residents, many of whom will hopefully enjoy the new courts once they are complete.”
For more information about Kingsport’s parks and recreational facilities, visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org.