Photos: Butterflies Sep 9, 2023

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail
Spicebush Swallowtail
Clouded Sulphur
Zebra Swallowtail (Tennessee state butterfly)
Great Spangled Fritillary
Pipevine Swallowtail

Thanks to Nancy V. Knight, who took these photos of butterflies on the Asbury Place Kingsport campus. Says Nancy: "We are in awe of the beauty that God has bestowed on these pollinators!"