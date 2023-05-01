KINGSPORT -- If you're looking for some outdoor activities to enjoy in late spring and early summer, Warriors' Path State Park has plenty to offer.
Below is a list of some of the events coming soon.
May 20 - KAYAKING 101 WITH ACA AT WARRIORS' PATH
Tennessee State Parks and the certified paddlesports instructors of ACA Tennessee are teaming up to get your summer started!
May 27 - RYE PATCH - AN “ORCHIDACEOUS” HIKING ADVENTURE
Enjoy a rough and rocky 11-mile hike into the high country of Holston Mountain. We'll also be seeking out new populations of some rare native orchids.
June 3 - TRAILS ALL DAY ON NATIONAL TRAILS DAY
Hike “Trails All Day” on National Trails Day! Enjoy nature discovery on a day full of guided hikes at the park.
June 10 - DRAGONFLY DAY - 13TH ANNUAL
Dragonflies are fun and challenging to observe. Come spend a day learning to study and photograph dragonflies “at home” in their habitats.
The park will also begin its award-winning "Summer In The Park" activities at the end of May. Each week, you and your family can enjoy plenty of family-friendly nature discovery.
Every week from late May through early August, the park will offer guided nature hikes, wildlife demonstrations, nature games and crafts, evening campfire talks and much more. The schedule is different each week, and it's all free. Weekly schedules will be released soon.