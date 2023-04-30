The exact timeline is a blur, but the general timeline is all that really matters in the case of a man who took his two sons to meet with Mother Nature every year for an unforgettable tradition.

It would’ve begun sometime in the early or mid-1960s, and continued until maybe 1973 or ‘74, when the dad’s health began to spiral downward, prior to his passing much too young in 1975.

