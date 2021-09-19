Editor’s note: Congratulations to Bonnie L. Boyles, the ninth weekly winner in the “I Am Bays Mountain” contest sponsored by the Times News and Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. As a weekly winner, Bonnie will receive an annual membership pass to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.
Everyone who enters is eligible for weekly prizes; a random monthly prize drawing, the next of which is Sept. 20; and the grand prize. Share your story at contests.timesnews.net.
By Bonnie L. Boyles
Moving to Tennessee at our age was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream to live in the mountains. Two broken down seniors sauntered through the parking lot of Bays Mountain shortly after unpacking boxes in April of 2021. The COVID virus had us in lockdown for a very long time, or so it seemed, and we were desperate to be out in the fresh air and renewed life!
It didn’t take us long to realize we needed the yearly pass to Bays Mountain, or that this was a special place that we would frequent time and again. We returned three more times over the next few months. In the back of our minds, we knew there would come a time that our spirits would demand a hike to the fire tower. Really? Short hikes were difficult, but not impossible. Hubby has an inhaler, and I hadn’t recovered sufficiently from knee surgery due to the shutdowns in therapy last year. My knee still clicks when I walk. Then along came Cousin Kenny for an impromptu visit in August. Kenny is a cancer survivor and 70 years old.
We described the beauty of Bays Mountain, and the challenge was presented to hike to the fire tower.
“We can do it,” we all agreed.
We filled our backpacks with water, donned our hiking boots, packed a lunch and I affixed my brace. My husband left his inhaler at home. Off to the mountain we went with our well-worn map in hand. We plotted our course. As we climbed the trails, the most beautiful deer moved swiftly through the woods with such grace that we all just stopped and stared.
Further along, we stopped for a rest on some fallen trees, careful not to disturb any critters. The higher we climbed, it was starting to become difficult. We found stone stairs confirming our way to the top of Bays Mountain. It was there that we had our lunch.
Pressing on, the three of us encouraged each other: “We can do it.” Even as we chatted and huffed and puffed, we felt our determination increase.
Kenny knew we needed a “carrot” — like a carrot in front of a horse that makes it go faster, so he cracked us up when he said, “It’s only 50 more feet, I can see the sky through the treetops.”
We pressed on.
Again, “it’s only 50 more feet.”
After he repeated the mantra about 15 more times, we made it to the top, but not to the fire tower. Since that was the goal, we weren’t there yet. “Fifty more feet,” Kenny yelled out as he made his way through the trees.
Once we were sitting there staring at the fire tower, exhausted but happy, we reflected on the goodness of God. Each of us, having been through our own ordeals and hardships the last few years, was able to make it to the top. “We did it,” we declared in unison.
Kenny proceeded to make it to the second level of the tower itself, as my husband and I took in the view.
Peeking through the treetops was indeed the sky above and the city below.
Once we rested and hydrated, we knew the hike wasn’t over until we hiked back down the mountain. We knew it would still be challenging, but as Kenny would say, “It’s only 50 more feet!”
From now on, we’ll stick to the paths around the lake as we take in the wonder and beauty that is Bays Mountain.