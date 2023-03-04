BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Observation Knob Park Committee Chairman Darlene Calton, a county commissioner, have scheduled a called meeting of the advisory group for Monday, March 6, at 4 p.m.

According to a county news release Friday afternoon, the informational meeting will be held in the second-floor Commission Room of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse in downtown Blountville. The address is state Route 126, also known in that section as the Great Stage Road.

