BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Observation Knob Park Committee Chairman Darlene Calton, a county commissioner, have scheduled a called meeting of the advisory group for Monday, March 6, at 4 p.m.
According to a county news release Friday afternoon, the informational meeting will be held in the second-floor Commission Room of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse in downtown Blountville. The address is state Route 126, also known in that section as the Great Stage Road.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss long-term plans for the park, located on land leased to the county by TVA (the Tennessee Valley Authority). That lease expires in two years. Venable, who has sole decision-making authority over operation of the park, announced changes last month to the park for the 2023 season, scheduled to begin April 1. In addition, the County Commission controls the purse strings of the park’s budget.
Changes include all existing tenants are being forced to vacate the park by Wednesday, March 15, to allow time to do maintenance on the park; the rent is going up; and the seasonal spaces will be distributed via a lottery to be held about April 1.
The informational meeting is scheduled for one hour only since another group is scheduled to meet in the space at 5 p.m.