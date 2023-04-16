Hiking enthusiasts from across the country will gather in Northeast Tennessee Aug. 4-7 for a variety of hikes, workshops and excursions as part of the Appalachian Trail Vista summit.
With East Tennessee State University's D.P. Culp Center as the homebase, the Vista provides a forum for engagement of activities on and near the Appalachian Trail. The summit offers hiking, educational, cultural and historical learning programs, while working with trail clubs, local communities and nearby partner organizations.
The Appalachian Trail Vista is a gathering celebrating hiking with an opportunity to learn best tips and practices, outdoor safety and conservation ethics. The event will include more than 40 guided hikes under two hours from the university, 30 educational workshops and local outdoor related vendors and entertainment.
Additionally, there will be opportunities for participants to register for off-site excursions, such as whitewater rafting, rock climbing, fishing, tours and more showcasing the Northeast Tennessee area.
The Appalachian Trail Vista is produced by the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association along with Visit Johnson City, in partnership with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and sponsored by Tri-Cities Airport.
Northeast Tennessee borders North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky in the Appalachian Mountains. With 230 miles of internationally known rivers and 288 miles of the Appalachian Trail, it’s the true outdoors with endless opportunities to explore.
Northeast Tennessee’s Tri-Cities of Bristol, Kingsport, Johnson City and small towns along the way make up a diverse region of outdoor recreation, music, history and everything in between. It is the mission for this summit to be a place where diversity is recognized and celebrated for all trails and all people.
Early-bird discount registration tickets are available through May 31. To register and learn more, visit atvista2023.org.