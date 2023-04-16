Hiking enthusiasts from across the country will gather in Northeast Tennessee Aug. 4-7 for a variety of hikes, workshops and excursions as part of the Appalachian Trail Vista summit.

With East Tennessee State University's D.P. Culp Center as the homebase, the Vista provides a forum for engagement of activities on and near the Appalachian Trail. The summit offers hiking, educational, cultural and historical learning programs, while working with trail clubs, local communities and nearby partner organizations.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you