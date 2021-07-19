Registration for all events is available at www.nolilearn.org
July 23 & July 24
Flatwater Kayak Fun Day at Watauga Lake
Join one of our instructors for a half-day paddle on Watauga Lake. You will get a review of flatwater kayaks and gear, a safety briefing, and be fitted to one of our tour- ing kayaks, a life jacket and paddle. Launch into a protected cove and enjoy an easy day on the lake.
July 24
Wilderness First Aid + Optional CPR
With ASHI Wilderness First Aid training, first aid providers in a wilderness setting will be better prepared to respond when faced with limited resources, longer times to care for someone, and decisions about when and how fast to evacuate an ill or injured person. This 16-hour course covers wilderness and remote first aid from a basic understanding of emergency response in an outdoor setting to specific techniques and considerations for a wide range of injuries and illnesses. It conforms to the 2015 AHA and ARC Guidelines Update for First Aid and also meets or exceeds the Boy Scouts of America Wilderness First Aid Curriculum and Doctrine Guidelines, 2017 Edition. Upon successful completion participants are issued a certification card good for 2 years.
July 24
Intro to Whitewater Kayak
This one-day course allows participants to experience the thrill of whitewater kayaking under the guidance of one of our exceptional instructors. Upon arriving you will be introduced to the boats, equipment and safety considerations and will be properly outfitted to one of our top-of-the-line whitewater kayaks, life jackets (PFD), helmets, paddles and sprayskirts. We will then take it to the water to practice the fundamentals, strokes and river maneuvers that will help you safely enjoy a mild whitewater river trip on the class I-II section of the beautiful Nolichucky River, located right out our backdoor. No experience required and all equipment provided.
July 24
Intermediate Whitewater Canoe
Whether you’re a paddler wanting to increase your comfort on class III water or a solid class III boater looking to take it to the next level this one-day course will help you get there. Learn to paddle smarter and more confidently as you spend the day on one of the area’s class III rivers working on improving fundamentals, strokes, boat control and river running technique. For experienced whitewater canoeists with class II+/III or greater skills and good self-rescue skills.
July 24
NOLI FREE Guided day hike to Grayson Highlands to hike with the ponies
Join NOLI backpacking instructor Minta Ray for a FREE, guided out and back hike in spectacular Grayson Highlands State Park, one of the premier hikes in the Eastern United States. The hike is 8.5 miles round trip and rated as moderate.
Group will meet at Massie Gap and hike to the summit of Mt. Rogers, the highest point in Virginia, enjoying long-range views along Wilbur Ridge before returning. The area is well-known for its herds of wild ponies roaming the area and, with any luck, we will encounter some of these beautiful animals.