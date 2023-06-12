Red Wolf

American red wolves, similar to the one shown, are native to North America and are one of the most endangered canine species in the world. Nine red wolf pups were born in captivity this spring at WNC Nature Center in Asheville.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO, N. Tucker/Pixabay

The WNC Nature Center in Asheville, North Carolina, celebrated the birth of nine red wolf pups this spring. The critically endangered pups were born on April 28, just in time for Mother’s Day.

The pups are the offspring of 3-year-olds Gloria and Oak, both first-time parents. The nine pups — eight females and one male — are all healthy and doing well.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

To plan a trip to WNC Nature Center, visit wildwnc.org.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you