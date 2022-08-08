KINGSPORT -- Bays Mountain created a yoga program this summer, and it will continue throughout the fall. There are three different types of classes catered for specific needs and abilities.
Power yoga for adults and seniors
This class is geared for adults and seniors who want a challenge and want to learn how to build strength and flexibility through different kinds of muscle movements, including concentric, eccentric and isometric.
This class can be scaled up or down, depending on experience and skill set. Not only is the class focused on body movement, but it also offers an opportunity to work on your mindfulness. The meeting place is the Lilypad Pavilion. You can register on Bays Mountain’s website, and the cost is $5. Bring a yoga mat and water.
Yoga hike
Enjoy the trails of Bays Mountain while also learning yoga. The hike goes through the Lakeside Trail and is 1.7 miles long, utilizing the bridges for participants to learn balance and standing poses.
This class is also $5, and you can register on the Bays Mountain website. No mat is needed for this hike.
Mommy and me yoga
This is an opportunity to learn yoga with your little one (ages 2-6 years old). The class goes through yoga poses that imitate animals and things in nature. Your child will learn to stretch while improving their coordination and focus.
Two children can participate per parent, and the cost is $5 per person. Bring a mat or two and water. Registration will be available on the city of Kingsport website in the next few weeks.
All three of the classes are taught by Monica Case-Harman, who has a master's degree in music performance and has done graduate work in both developmental psychology and exercise science. She has a national certification through the National Yoga Alliance and is certified in Ayurvedic therapy and Hatha and Vinyasa yoga.
