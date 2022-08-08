KINGSPORT -- Bays Mountain created a yoga program this summer, and it will continue throughout the fall. There are three different types of classes catered for specific needs and abilities.

Power yoga for adults and seniors

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video