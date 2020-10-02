BLOUNTVILLE — It’s been nearly two years since Dennis Houser described the then-fledgling park dedicated in his honor as “the start of something important.”
Houser, who died last year, made the comment in mid October 2018 at the unveiling of a sign for the Park at Deery Inn. Houser, a long-serving county commissioner who some referred to as “the mayor of Blountville,” had a way of deflecting attention away from himself and back onto a favorite topic: historic Blountville.
WHAT: On Thursday, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Houser’s widow, Kathy, were joined by others involved in development of the project in cutting the ribbon on recently completed amenities at the Park at Derry Inn.
WHERE: The park sits along the creek at the rear of the historic Old Deery Inn, next door to the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. It’s within sight and walking distance of two other Blountville Historic District features that were near and dear to Houser: the Blountville Farmers Market and the Old Sheriff’s Home. The latter, after an extensive renovation and preservation effort, now serves as home to the Sullivan County Heritage Tourism Information Center.
WHO: In addition to his service as a county commissioner, Houser was a former president of the Sullivan County Historical Preservation Association. A veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam era where he was a helicopter mechanic, Houser was a long-time member of Blountville Christian Church, where he served as a deacon and elder. He also taught the Willing Workers Sunday School Class for over 30 years. He retired after working as the principal of Lynn View Middle School and educator for Sullivan County Schools after 27 years. His also served as a coach in the school system and the community. Houser was an avid farmer and supporter of the Blountville Farmers Market.
WHY: New amenities to the park are ready for public use and include: a covered picnic shelter with several picnic tables and permanent grills nearby; a swing set, including a handicapped-accessible swing; multiple benches; and a sprawling, sloped lawn area adjoining the gardens of the Old Deery Inn.
HOW: Improvements to the park were funded by a Tennessee Department of Health grant, through the Sullivan County Regioanal Health Department. Its conception and completion included participation by many partners in and out of Sullivan County government. Some include: the county’s maintenance, planning and codes, and highway departments; the Sullivan County Archives & Tourism Department; the UT Extension Office; the Sullivan County Historic Preservation Association; Blountville Farmers Market Association; Troop 4 Boy Scouts; John Mize, surveyor; Anita Long, architect; Sullivan County Regional Historic Zoning Commission and Hyder Woodworking.
Grant committee members were: Mayor Venable, Gary Mayes, Angela McGee, Cindy Stewart, Ed Bush, Kacey Houston, Rachel Dean, Lisa Dingus and Ambre Torbett.