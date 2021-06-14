Whether you enjoy hikes, crafts or classic games, Warriors Path State Park will offer something for you during the next week of Summer in the Park.
The park’s free series of activities is in full swing, and several new events are coming up. Below is a sampling of events on tap for this week.
Tuesday, June 15
1 p.m. — Nature Journal: Come create your own little “nature diary.” Your homemade book will be a perfect way to remember all your nature fun in the park. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or the main bath house if it is raining.
3:30 p.m. — Animal Charades: Enjoy an old favorite with a new twist. See who can act out the best critter. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or main bath house if it is raining.
6 p.m. — Seed Races: Wind, water and animals carry seeds of new trees and plants all across the land. Our “wind” can help, too! Meet at the Open Air Chapel to show off your “hot air” and plant some new life. Meet at the main bath house if it rains.
Wednesday, June 16
10 a.m. — Edible Plants Ramble: Are they weeds or dinner? Learn to make a salad from lawn plants. Meet at the camp store.
12:30 p.m. — Spider Scavenger Hunt: Come discover more about our eight-legged neighbors! These tiny web spinners have some incredible stories to tell. Meet at the main bath house.
6 p.m. — Tag: You’re it! You’re the one we need to make all these great tag games work. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for all kinds of tag games. If it is raining, meet at the main bath house.
Thursday, June 17
11:30 a.m. — Poisonous Plants: Do you know which plants are not safe to touch? There are more than you may think! Meet at the Open Air Chapel for a short identification discussion that may save you from an accidentally painful experience. Meet in the main bath house if it rains.
2 p.m. — Candle making: We don’t need candles for light like the early settlers did, but we can enjoy the skill of making them. Come create a “bright memory” of the early days. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or main bath house if it is raining.
6 p.m. — Birds of Prey: Meet some real-live feathered hunters. Come to the Open Air Chapel and see “whooo...” is waiting for you. If it is raining, meet at the main bath house.
Friday, June 18
9:30 a.m. — Sinking Waters Ridge Hike: Explore succession — the changing face of nature — on the first loop of the Sinking Waters Trail. We’ll discover the woodlands changing all around us. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool to the start of the trail.
4 p.m. — Honeysuckle Baskets: Come try your hand at weaving baskets out of old honeysuckle vines. Those old-timey baskets are not as hard to make as they look! Meet at the main bath house.
6:30 p.m. — Nature Jeopardy: Let’s try out this natural version of the famous game show. Test your skills and see how much you really know about nature. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or main bath house if it is raining.
Saturday, June 19
10:30 a.m. — Leaf Prints: “Ordinary” leaves come in such extraordinary shapes and textures. We can capture these patterns with ink and paper. Come make a leaf souvenir at the main bath house.
1 p.m. — Nature Wreaths: We can use nature’s incredible patterns and textures to create a beautiful decoration. Meet at the Open Air Chapel and bring your creativity! In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
7 p.m. — Old Timey Games: Enjoy some good-old fun! Try some games from the early settlement days of East Tennessee. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or main bath house if it’s raining.
Sunday, June 20
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
To view the complete schedule for each day, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click on “Upcoming Events.”