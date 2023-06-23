Deer at Warriors Path State Park

Hikes during Summer in the Park give participants an opportunity to investigate the park's backcountry and see some of its wildlife.

 Contributed/Marty Silver

Warriors' Path State Park is gearing up for another jam-packed week of Summer in the Park activities.

During the week of July 3, families can enjoy guided hikes, meet wildlife, celebrate Independence Day and more. Check out the full schedule below.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you