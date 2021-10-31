Editor’s note: Congratulations to our final monthly winner, Alisha Collins. As the October winner, Alisha will receive a private planetarium program for up to 20 people.
Each monthly winner is randomly selected from all entries received to date. The four monthly winners have been notified. Everyone who submitted an entry in the “I Am Bays Mountain” contest, including weekly and monthly winners, remain eligible for the grand prize — a lifetime membership to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. The grand prize winner will be announced in November.
By Alisha Collins
They say Disneyland is the “Happiest Place on Earth,” but I beg to differ.
Bays Mountain Park has always been mine.
From first visiting the park as a child during school field trips and being awed during the planetarium shows and seeing all the diverse animals and plant life to now being an adult and still in awe of each experience there — whether it’s a planetarium show, a hike around the lake or interacting with the wildlife — I never leave disappointed!
Recently I’ve started a fitness regime of hiking at Bays Mountain to not only lose weight and get in shape, but also to hopefully reverse my Type 2 diabetes and hypertension so that I can eventually stop the medications. I can already tell a difference in my outlook and overall mental health just from the few visits I’ve recently made.
The best phrase to sum up how I feel about Bays Mountain Park is this John Muir quote: “And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.”