Soon many Tennesseans will open their mailboxes to packages of milkweed just waiting to take root in the Volunteer State.
But it’s not just for looks or fragrant pleasantries.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will send free packages of milkweed to support local butterfly and pollinator populations in the Volunteer State.
The initiative, dubbed Project Milkweed, launched in June, but is set to arrive through the mail now through October. The mail-order resource from the Tennessee Department of Transportation offers free packages of seeds to residents to help restore and preserve habitats for monarch butterflies and other pollinator species across Tennessee.
“Pollinators are vital to life, growing food, and the economy of Tennessee,” TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said in a press release. “This effort is an excellent way to educate the public about their critical importance and the threats they face and expand pollinator-friendly practices from TDOT-owned rights-of-way to neighborhood backyards.”
Milkweed is a flowering plant that serves a critical role as a host plant in the lifecycle of monarch butterflies, according to TDOT. Both the monarch butterfly population and milkweed habitats have experienced a 90% decline since 1992, and efforts like Project Milkweed are critical to restoring these pollinators and host plants, the release said. According to TDOT, pollinators around the world are experiencing large population declines because of habitat loss, disease, pesticide use and climate.
Milkweed provides a place for monarchs to lay their eggs. The plant also serves as food for monarch larvae and caterpillars. The natural toxins within milkweed leave build-up in the body of the caterpillar and give the adult butterfly a bitter taste for protection against predators.
However, Milkweed does contain toxins that can be harmful to pets, livestock and people, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The milky sap for which milkweed gets its name leaks out from the stem or leaves. This sap contains toxins called cardiac glycosides or cardenolides, which are toxic to animals if consumed in large quantities, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website says. However, it also said animals usually do not eat milkweed because of the taste.
Milkweed is vital to monarchs and helpful to other pollinators, however.
Monarch caterpillars only eat milkweed, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website says. If monarch eggs are laid on plants other than milkweed, the caterpillars cannot survive and ultimately starve to death. Other pollinators rely on milkweed, such as bees and other butterflies. That can also include birds, bats, beetles, moths and more. According to TDOT, pollinators are important not only for the growth of native wildflowers, but also contribute an estimated $24 billion to the economy by pollinating food crops.
To receive your package of milkweed, Tennesseans are asked to complete an online form. According to TDOT, orders are taken on a rolling basis and will be fulfilled through October, just in time for fall planting.
The form offers Red Milkweed (also known as Swamp Milkweed), recommended for small gardens and Common Milkweed, recommended for larger areas.
To order seeds, get planting tips, and learn more about the benefits of milkweed, visit www.tnpollinators.org/milkweed/.