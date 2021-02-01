The Mendota Trail is well on its way to being completed and open to the public, but there is still a chunk of it that needs some help.
The beautiful rails-to-trails project connecting Bristol, Virginia, to Mendota, a rural community on the North Fork of the Holston River, has taken large leaps in the past few months.
On the Bristol end, the trail goes from the Island Road beginning all the way to Benhams, which is about five miles north into Washington County.
The Mendota end only goes about a mile, but one of the big attractions is the swinging bridge that can be crossed near the current end of the segment.
A BIT OF HISTORY
The old railroad bed that the trail sits on today was once used for hauling coal.
The train that hauled loads on the famous Virginia Creeper Trail in Abingdon was primarily lumber. The noticeable difference is in the construction of the trestles.
The cut stone in the hillside where the trestle connects to the land is from the Civil War era and is more stable because the loads of coal are substantially heavier than loads of lumber.
Mendota is a pleasant little town sitting at 3,100 feet above sea level. Today, only a general store remains on a site that used to be occupied by six stores, a bank and a 40-room hotel.
MISSING CHUNK
Between Bristol and Mendota, the section of the trail that passes through the Wolf Run Gorge and is roughly six miles in length is still not open to the public.
The trail is all there because of the old railroad bed being removed, but the trestles have been decimated by underuse and wearing away over the years.
In all, between the last completed trestle in Benhams and Mendota, there are 11 bridges that are in disrepair and in desperate need of maintenance.
“The trestles have survived just fine since the 1890s,” board president of the Mendota Trail Conservancy Inc. Dr. Bill Lapis said. “The top ties have not been taken care of, though. They don’t last like the main structure of the bridge.
“They’ve reached a point where it’s critical to repair them. They won’t last another 10 years if nothing is done.”
WHAT WILL IT TAKE?
According to Lapis, trestle repair is not cheap.
It costs about $1,000 per linear foot and most of the bridges that pass through the gorge are somewhere between 50 and 60 feet long. There is one 15-footer, but that one has already been funded, according to trail officials.
One of the largest trestles that is not fully restored is 300 feet in length, but the steel that supports the bridge that was installed in 1908 is still holding up.
IS IT WORTH SAVING?
When fully completed and open to the public, the Mendota Trail will cover 12.5 miles point-to-point from the Island Road Trailhead to Mendota.
Trail officials have a vision of connecting the Mendota Trail to downtown Bristol via a spur that would go about two or three extra miles.
That is longer than the current length of the Tweetsie Trail in Johnson City that runs all the way to Hatcher Lane in Elizabethton and slightly longer than the Kingsport Greenbelt.
The views in the gorge rival that of the upper parts of the Virginia Creeper Trail in Damascus going toward the Whitetop station.
The trail descends some four miles through the 600-foot gorge and crosses Wolf Run ten times. The limestone bluffs on either side are sure to take your breath away.
In the fall, trail officials remarked that the foliage alone is worth the drive from Bristol.
Not to mention that most of the Mendota Trail is in a secluded area of Washington County that runs beside the Holston River in some spots. It’s a picturesque setting that is not far from your back porch.
Even though Washington County has many hiking spots and wondrous natural areas available to the public, it lacks a state park.
The Mendota Trail is a rarity that is fully contained within the county and would be a perfect candidate for the distinction upon completion.
The trail is mostly designed for recreational hiking and biking, but it has the potential for increasing adjacent property values and fostering higher revenues for local businesses.
Think of a smaller scale Creeper Trail biking operation in Damascus or Abingdon.
HOW CAN I HELP?
Currently, the trail is not fully funded by the commonwealth of Virginia.
All of the trestles that are open and operational have been restored or built through private funding.
The funds would go to helping surveying and engineering studies, material and labor costs for trestle repair, developing adjoining parking areas and trail maintenance.
You can donate to the Mendota Trail online at mendotatrail.org or in person at Mountain Sports Ltd. on Commonwealth Avenue in Bristol, Virginia.
You can also mail donations to Mendota Trail Conservancy Inc. at P.O. Box 1322, Bristol, VA 24203.