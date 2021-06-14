KINGSPORT — If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with dragonflies, now’s your chance.
Warriors Path State Park will hold its 11th annual Dragonfly Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Two dragonfly experts will lead the event, and participants will have plenty of time to observe and learn about these interesting insects.
Event description: This region is rich in many varieties of dragonflies. They are fun and challenging to observe, and they’re also excellent indicators of the health of natural places. Come spend a day learning to study dragonflies “at home” in their habitats, and also how best to record observations with photographs.
What to expect: The event will be led by Larry Everett, an aquatic biologist and expert on the “baby stage” of dragonflies, and Richard Connors, state biologist emeritus and expert on observing, identifying and photographing adult dragonflies. Participants should meet at the park’s pool entrance for a short talk on dragonfly observation and identification. Most of the day will be spent “out in the field” in the park’s rich wetland habitats.
Come prepared: Plan to spend a warm summer day outdoors in a variety of natural places, getting up close and personal with native dragonflies. Bring a sack lunch and dress for wet field conditions. Participants should also bring close-focusing binoculars and a camera, if they have them. Guests can also bring a few dragonfly photos to share and have identified, time permitting.
How to attend: The cost per person is $5, and all participants must pre-register. To register online, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/event_details/warriors-path/#/?event=dragonfly-day--11th-annual.