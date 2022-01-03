Local birds enjoyed springlike weather last week before temperatures plunged into winter range. After highs reached into the 70s on Saturday, the mercury isn’t expected to make it to 40 on Monday, and the lows will dip into the teens.
centerpiece
Local birds enjoyed springlike weather last week before temperatures plunged into winter range. After highs reached into the 70s on Saturday, the mercury isn’t expected to make it to 40 on Monday, and the lows will dip into the teens.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription