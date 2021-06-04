By HOLLY VIERS
It’s almost time to lace up your hiking boots and enjoy the great outdoors during National Trails Day.
Created by the American Hiking Society, National Trails Day is an annual event that encourages people to serve and advocate for their hometown trails. This year’s event will take place Saturday, and two of the region’s state parks will hold special activities to celebrate.
Warriors’ Path State Park
6 a.m. — Sunrise Hike: You’ve got to be an “early bird” to greet the summer sunrise! Come for a short hike and watch the new day dawn across the green East Tennessee hills. Meet at the pool parking lot and we’ll carpool.
10 a.m. or 1 p.m. — Hike the Mountain Bike Trails: Did you know that there is a National Recreational Trail system at Warriors’ Path? National Trails Day is a perfect day to enjoy these awesome trails! Come enjoy one of two different scenic two-to-three-mile hikes through diverse wildlife habitats. Wear comfortable hiking shoes. Bring water and snacks. Meet at the Warriors’ Path Mountain Bike Trail parking lot.
3 p.m. — Hike and Creek Walk: Hike to a clear flowing stream, and then walk in the stream! Discover the amazing world of life underwater. Wear old clothes and old tennis shoes and be prepared to get wet! Meet at the pool parking lot and we’ll carpool.
6 p.m. — 100-Inch Hike: One hundred inches isn’t very far, unless you’re as small as a bug! Let’s explore life on the tiny side with a series of very short hikes. Meet at the pool parking lot.
9 p.m. — Night Hike: Take a hike on the dark side of the day and find a whole new world of nature in the nighttime forest. Wear good hiking boots and bring a dim flashlight. Meet at the pool parking lo, and we’ll carpool.
For more information, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path.
Natural Tunnel State Park
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Self-Guided National Trails Day Celebration: Celebrate National Trails Day by hiking one of the park’s six miles of trails, and help keep them litter-free along the way. Trash is an eyesore, especially in nature. Help keep the trails beautiful and litter-free for future park visitors.
At the Visitor Center, there will be trash bags available. Grab a bag before you hike and pick up any litter you see along the way. Any trash collected during your hike can be disposed of in the trash cans located throughout the park.
For more information, visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/natural-tunnel.