KINGSPORT — Summer may be coming to a close, but there are still opportunities for outdoor fun at Warriors Path State Park.
The park’s new series of events, called Weekends at the Park, will continue into the fall. The free events coincide with the park’s other new program, Hands-On Nature Education for Youth (H.O.N.E.Y.), which takes place on weekdays.
To keep everyone healthy and safe, park staff will enforce social distancing and limit the number of participants in each activity. For more details or to preregister for an event, visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Below is the schedule of events for the next three weekends.
Friday, Sept. 18
6 p.m. — Birds of Prey: Meet a real, live feathered hunter. A Wildlife Ambassador will be waiting for you at the Open Air Chapel or at the main bathhouse if it’s raining.
8:30 p.m. — Campfire: Enjoy traditional ghost tales around the bright fire. Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the campground. If it is raining, meet at the pool entrance.
Saturday, Sept. 19
9 a.m. — Holston Bluffs Railroad Hike: Hike the old railroad grade and hear the stories of these old railroaders’ lives. Meet at the overflow campground. Please preregister if possible.
11 a.m. — Turtle Walk: Come and meet some of our shelled reptilian friends. Get “up close and personal” with turtles. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or main bathhouse if it is raining.
Sunday, Sept. 20
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
Friday, Sept. 25
8 p.m. — Mysterious Mushrooms: Enjoy a slide-illustrated talk on these amazing organisms. Discover more about the fungus among us! Meet at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining.
Saturday, Sept. 26
9 a.m. — Hike the Whitetail Trail: Come investigate some ancient forests and find out more about this special habitat. We might even spot some deer “at home” in their habitat. Be sure to wear good hiking footwear. Meet at the mountain bike trail parking lot. Preregistration is required.
Sunday, Sept. 27
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
Friday, Oct. 2
6 p.m. — Meet the Owl: Meet a real, live feathered hunter. See “whoo” is waiting for you at the Open Air Chapel or at the main bathhouse if it’s raining.
8 p.m. — Plants and Pollinators: Enjoy a slide-illustrated talk on native wildflowers and the “busy bugs” who help them thrive. After the slide show, there will be a “help the pollinators” contest for the children. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or pool entrance if it’s raining.
Saturday, Oct. 3
9 a.m. — Hike Paw Paw Creek: Come hike a remote wetland trail. Discover the rich natural diversity in these green woods. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot. Be sure to wear good hiking footwear. Please preregister if possible.
11 a.m. — Overlook Hike: Take a hike to the overlook and look at our world from a different perspective. Meet at the soccer fields parking area, past the park’s marina and Boundless Playground. Please preregister for this walk.
Sunday, Oct. 4
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.