GATE CITY — The second running of Kiss the Grit, an annual cycling event in Scott County, is set for lovers of beautiful scenery who are up for a bit of a challenge.
“It’s a beautiful, fun ride,” organizer Dwayne Letterman said. “But it’s challenging.”
The event, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7, includes two options: the 50-mile Kiss the Grit route and the approximately 20-mile Taste of the Grit route.
The longer course includes more than 30 miles of gravel roads and almost 6,500 feet of climbing throughout Gate City and beyond. Meanwhile, the shorter course offers a mostly paved route with only two miles of gravel sections.
“People last year were looking for a shorter, less difficult route,” Letterman said. “Anytime you have a thousand feet of climbing per 10 miles, that’s a lot of climbing. You have to be pretty fit to do it.”
But the reward will be energy well spent over rolling hills and mountainous scenery. The longer route goes down Jackson Street in Gate City, Veterans Parkway and on various gravel roads near Dungannon. Then, the ride takes cyclists back to Gate City on Manville Road.
“Most of the tops of the climbs on the longer route have some nice views,” Letterman said. “Down the gravel roads, you go through the country and pass some farms. It’s all really rural. Then near Dungannon, that eight-mile stretch is pretty scenic along the river.”
There are categories for men, women, junior riders, masters over 40, and more. Registration prices vary from $45 to $20 in advance and up to $55 the day of the event. The ride will begin at 9 a.m. at the Gate City flea market parking lot, and riders should plan to finish the route by 1:30 p.m.
The event is hosted by All Trails Cycling, Scott County Tourism, the town of Gate City, Spearhead Trailblazers and Reedy Creek Bicycles. It is sanctioned by USA Cycling. Part of the proceeds from the event will go to Science Hill High School’s mountain biking team.