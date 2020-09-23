GATE CITY — If you’re a biker looking for a new and scenic route to enjoy, Scott County invites you to Kiss the Grit.
The new event will take riders on a 50-mile tour of the county and is designed for experienced bikers. Organizer Dwayne Letterman said the route is over half gravel and includes almost 7,000 feet of climbing, but the views will be worth the challenge.
“It’s a relatively demanding ride; you’d need a gravel bike to ride it, or a mountain bike,” Letterman said. “It’s a real scenic ride, a real beautiful ride, so you can enjoy it from that aspect.”
Event details
The ride, which will take place this Saturday is hosted by All Trails Cycling, Scott County Tourism, the town of Gate City, Spearhead Trailblazers and Gate City Frontier. It will begin at 9 a.m. at the Gate City flea market parking lot, and riders should plan to finish the route by 1:30 p.m.
Riders can register in one of six categories: men open, women open, masters 40+, women masters 40+, juniors men 15-18 and junior women 15-18. Reedy Creek Bicycles will provide prizes for the first-, second- and third-place winners in each adult category, while the top finishers in the junior categories will receive medals instead of prizes.
There will be three rest stops along the way, and the course will be marked with marking paint and signs, Letterman said. The event will continue rain or shine.
“This being a first-year event, I don’t expect a huge turnout,” Letterman said. “If we get 30-40 riders, I’d be happy.”
COVID precautions
Organizers will have safety measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Face coverings must be worn at all times in the start and finish area, and riders will be asked to stay 6 feet away from one another while congregating before and after the race.
Friends and family who attend as spectators will also be asked to wear face coverings and follow the same social distancing guidelines.
Registration
Registration is $50 per rider for the adult categories and $20 per rider for the junior categories. Pre-registration is preferred, Letterman said, and there is a $10 late fee for those who register the day of the event.
To pre-register, visit www.bikereg.com/46583. The online registration deadline is Thursday at 6 p.m.
Why participate?
Letterman said the ride will be enjoyable for both those who want to treat it as a race and those who want to take it slow and enjoy the views.
“Scott County’s a really beautiful county, and the vistas from the top of most of the climbs are really beautiful,” Letterman said. “Gravel road riding is a little more challenging, but there’s less traffic, and you’re on a country lane. It’s just more enjoyable than like a road ride where it’s strictly on the road, even though there are road segments connecting the gravel segments. … But the scenic view of Scott County is, I would think, the best thing about the ride.”