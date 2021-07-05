KINGSPORT — Yogi and Boo-Boo might not be happy with the Kingsport Sunrise Rotary Club, but Bays Mountain Park officials are delighted.
The club's members donated $1,295 to the park last week to cover the cost of a bear-proof trash can, which is exactly what park officials listed as a need when the Rotarians asked what they could do to help mark the park's 50th anniversary.
Megan Krager, senior naturalist, said the new trash can is a type used at a lot of other parks in the region and across the nation.
They're very durable," Krager said. "And they're very easy to get in and out as far as when we are removing the trash, and so forth. This particular trash can that Rotary has graciously donated the funds for is a double trash can. That's why it is so expensive. There will be two trash cans inside this metal box. It has two separate lids on it, so the public can use either side. The lids are a bit heavy, but the reason for that is it is bear proof. There's a little lip on the front that kind of disguises the little handle that your hand slides into."
Currently, the park has a few of the metal bear-proof trash cans, but it still has multiple wood-enclosed trash cans surrounded by metal mesh.
They haven't proved entirely critter-proof.
"It's not unusual for raccoons to go looking in those for a tasty treat in the middle of the night and then we come in the next morning with a big mess to clean up," Krager said. "So not only will it prevent bears from getting into the trash, it will prevent other wildlife as well."
The new double can will be placed near the main parking area near the park's Nature Center, Krager said.
The Kingsport Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Food City's Press Room (the entrance is on Roller Street, at the rear of the store).
Krager said club members will be volunteering in the park on July 10 to work on trail enhancement efforts.