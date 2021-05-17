By STAFF REPORTS
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Splash Pad will open for the summer on May 29.
Located at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center, the facility will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until the end of September. According to city officials, the Splash Pad can be turned on during these hours by rubbing the silver activator pad located on the wall between the restrooms.
The Splash Pad is a zero-depth aquatic play structure that allows children to experience different types of water environments. Because the Splash Pad is a zero-depth facility, it does not have a lifeguard on duty, so all children must be supervised during their visit.
Splash Pad features:
• Surface water jets
•A snake head water spray
• Run-through loops with water jets
• Rotating water cannons
• Buckets dumping from a tower
• A palm tree with water jets
The Splash Pad facility also includes restrooms, a shade canopy, park benches, two picnic shelters, a water fountain, barbecue grills, lighted pickleball courts and a playground.