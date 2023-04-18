Our region, the Appalachian Highlands, is blessed with an abundance of opportunities to explore the great outdoors.
Hiking, camping, fishing, boating, cycling … you name it. Few areas in the country can boast the plethora of outdoor activities we have right at our doorstep. We’re spoiled and it’s something we don’t ever want to take for granted.
With that in mind, we’d like to introduce a new Six Rivers Media endeavor. Beginning Wednesday, we will offer a weekly online outdoors newsletter called “The Appalachian Adventurer.”
“We at Six Rivers Media are excited to bring ‘The Appalachian Adventurer’ to our readers,” said Holly Viers, digital content editor. “With the weather warming up and summer break on the horizon, now is the perfect time to plan your next outdoor adventure, and this newsletter can help you do just that.”
We will cover the things that make our region an outdoors paradise. We want to tell the stories of the people who love the outdoors and explore the activities they love. We want to introduce our readers to new ideas and show them things to do.
Along the way, we will inform readers of important events coming up as well as highlighting exciting places to visit.
We are not limiting our coverage to the typical outdoors activities. Our goal is to include a wide range of content. If you can do it outdoors, we can put it in the newsletter.
And we’d love to hear from you with ideas.
This is a project being shared by all of the Six Rivers Media newspapers, the Johnson City Press, Kingsport Times News, Jonesborough Herald & Tribune, Erwin Record, Mountain City Tomahawk and Bristol Now.
“We live in a unique place where outdoor experiences of all sorts are within everyone’s grasp,” Allen Rau, CEO of Six Rivers Media, said. “Folks from across the world travel here to experience the things we see every day, and we understand why they do. Each of the SRM properties covers a unique location which offers these experiences. We want to showcase these outdoor treasures with our content so everyone knows why we love this region and what we have to offer.”
Six Rivers Media is the largest media company in our region.