The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, in its year-end report, said 2020 was the deadliest on the state’s waterways in nearly four decades.
To kick off the new year, wildlife officers are encouraging the boating public to help keep Tennessee waterways safe by following some simple guidelines:
1) Take a boater safety course.
2) Wear your life jacket while out on the water.
3) Be aware of the water conditions around dams, both above and below.
4) Always boat with a sober operator. Operating impaired is a crime.
5) Report unsafe operation, boat accidents, or law violations to your nearest TWRA dispatch center.
After a record-low year of eight boating fatalities in 2019, the TWRA reported 32 deaths on Tennessee waters in 2020 — the most in 37 years.
Like other outdoors activities, boating was even more popular than usual in 2020 with the TWRA reporting a noticeable increase in traffic on the state’s lakes and rivers.
Preliminary numbers indicate about 30 percent of the 2020 fatal incidents had alcohol/drugs as a contributing factor. In addition to the fatalities, there were 61 serious injury incidents that injured 82 individuals, and 82 additional property damage incidents.
During the year, TWRA wildlife officers made 62 boating under the influence arrests. With the increased traffic, calls for service also went up.
TWRA officers strive to practice social distancing to help protect the public. However, citizens can reach out to the regional offices for assistance. In Region 4-East Tennessee, the toll-free number is (800) 831-1174.