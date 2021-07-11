By CARMEN MUSICK
KINGSPORT — I am Bays Mountain. We all are. It’s what makes the majestic peak rising above Kingsport the special place it is and has been for 50 years now.
Be they from school trips, family outings or solitary strolls to commune with nature, the memories we’ve made at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium are part of the fabric of our community. As we celebrate its 50th anniversary, Bays Mountain Park and the Times News are inviting you to share your stories and memories for a chance to win a lifetime park membership and a host of other great prizes.
“When we look at who Bays Mountain Park has served through the years, they are people from all walks of life, regardless of gender, race, creed, belief, age, and even income level in most cases, thanks to the commitment to keep fees low. Every visitor can genuinely say they make up what and who Bays Mountain Park exists to serve,” park manager Rob Cole said.
“For all who have visited, the mountain has almost without fail helped create memories and/or influenced their lives in some way,” Cole continued. “It may not have necessarily shaped who they are today, but it has provided moments and experiences that will be forever preserved in their memories.”
That’s what the “I Am Bays Mountain” 50th anniversary contest is all about: What does Bays Mountain Park mean to you? What fond memories does it bring to mind? Your story could earn you a lifetime park membership (valued at $1,000) or one of 15 weekly or four monthly prizes.
To enter, simply visit the “I Am Bays Mountain” link at contests.timesnews.net to tell us in 600 words or less how Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium has brought joy to your life. The stories can highlight fond memories of school or family visits, a favorite spot at the park, or a more personal connection.
The better the story, the greater your chances to win.
We’ll publish the most compelling submission we receive each week in the Times News’ Sunday Stories section starting July 25. The weekly winner will also receive an annual family pass to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.
The 3,650-acre nature preserve, established in 1971, is the largest city-owned park in the state of Tennessee. It features a 44-acre lake, miles of hiking and mountain biking trails, animal habitats and a nature center with a state-of-the-art planetarium theater.
“Bays Mountain Park, to me, is a place where children of all ages can go to have fun and relax in surroundings like no other,” said former Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips. “As mayor (from 2005 to 2015), Bays Mountain Park and our lakes were touted in every presentation we made in recruiting professional prospects to our great city. It is amazing what this park means to an outsider. Locals are so used to having it at our back door that we ofttimes take for granted how much people from ‘the big cities’ appreciate the jewel we have here right under our noses.”
Former Kingsport Mayor Hunter Wright couldn’t agree more. He marvels at the majesty of the mountain and wonders, “If the mountain could talk, what would be her first words?”
“I believe she would say, ‘Thank you, Kingsport, for including me in the dynamic area you serve.’ The mountain offers specific things that provide enjoyment for many citizens of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, and to the many visitors who come from afar,” said Wright, who was mayor from 1985 to 1995. “The mountain is a gem for us to visit, appreciate and support.”
One way to do that is by sharing your stories in the “I Am Bays Mountain” 50th anniversary contest, which begins today. There’s no limit to the number of stories (and related photos) you can share — and you need not be a professional writer to share them. The stories themselves are more important than grammar or spelling. Plus, there are multiple ways to win.
• One weekly winner (the most compelling story) will receive an annual membership pass to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and have the submission published in the Times News’ Sunday Stories edition.
• One monthly winner (July-October) will be randomly selected from all entries to win one of four prizes: a private barge ride (up to 20 guests), a private zip line experience (up to 15 guests), a private wolf program and howling experience (up to 10 guests), or a private planetarium program (up to 20 guests).
• One grand prize winner — the most compelling story of all those submitted during the contest period — will win a lifetime membership, good for free entrance and parking plus access for up to six people to all scheduled public programs (based on availability) for life. The grand prize winner will be announced in the Nov. 7 edition of Sunday Stories.
The contest begins today and runs through Oct. 31. Share your “I Am Bays Mountain” story at contests.timesnews.net.