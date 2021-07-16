KINGSPORT — Holston Army Ammunition Plant is accepting applications for five white-tailed deer hunts to be held on the installation during the 2021 hunting season.
All of this year’s hunts will be archery only.
Applications must be received by Aug. 9 in order to be considered in the drawing for this year’s hunts.
Individuals interested in obtaining an application for this year’s hunts may call the HSAAP hunting and fishing information line at (423) 578-6291 for recorded information on where applications are available in the Tri-Cities area.
Online applications are available at: https://www.jmc.army.mil/docs/holston/hsaap_deer_hunting_application.pdf.
Individuals may also request an application by mail by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to:
Holston Army Ammunition Plant
Attn: Deer Hunt Information
4509 W. Stone Drive
Kingsport, TN 37660