The Osceola Island Loop sits about a mile below the South Holston Dam in Bristol, Tenn., about a 30-minute drive from Kingsport. The island is surrounded by the South Holston River. 

The loop is about 1.5 miles long and takes about 30 minutes to hike at a leisurely pace. Dogs are welcomed, but they need to be on a leash.

