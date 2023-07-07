Hike the Osceola Island Loop Jul 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Rob Walters Rob Walters Rob Walters Rob Walters View from Osceola Island Rob Walters Rob Walters The gravel pathway is generally level. Rob Walters The Weir Dam is popular spot for fishing. Rob Walters A fisherman in the river below the Weir Dam. Rob Walters Rob Walters Rob Walters Rob Walters Rob Walters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Osceola Island Loop sits about a mile below the South Holston Dam in Bristol, Tenn., about a 30-minute drive from Kingsport. The island is surrounded by the South Holston River. The loop is about 1.5 miles long and takes about 30 minutes to hike at a leisurely pace. Dogs are welcomed, but they need to be on a leash.The gravel pathway is generally level and shaded by large trees. Several benches are located along the trail if you need to take a breather or want to watch wildlife. The island is accessible via a pedestrian bridge -- a bridge typically dotted by anglers and their bait buckets.Downstream of the island is the Weir Dam, where fly fishermen hone their craft. Below the Weir Dam is the Tailwater Trail. Parking is plentiful and is adjacent to a large, shaded picnic area. Restrooms are available near the picnic area. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Osceola Island Loop Fishing Hiking South Holston River Weir Dam LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Sullivan school system moving forward with West Ridge pool, access driveway and farmhouse sale Editorial: Kingsport residents should be proud of their city Tips for avoiding or treating bee and wasp stings Daughter helps father after bee sting Planned renovations to Dobyns-Taylor Warehouse start to take shape Rural King deal finalized for possible development at Fort Henry Mall ON AIR Local Events