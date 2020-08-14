The COVID-19 pandemic has forced another change to the region’s fall calendar. This time, it’s an event dedicated to the outdoors that will take on a whole new look.
The Clinch Coalition will launch its 14th annual Naturalist Rally online starting Saturday, Sept. 26, with the virtual rally accessible throughout the week.
The virtual rally will include hikes, presentations, nature arts and crafts made available through TCC’s Facebook page and its website, clinchcoalition.net. All events are free and open to the public.
High Knob’s diverse environment has provided the backdrop for the rally since 2008. It will still be the focal point as participants discover and learn more about the unique natural world of Southwest Virginia.
This year, experts, educators and knowledgeable naturalists will present programs via individual 12- to15-minute segments. Most programs will be recorded in the fields, streams and forest that create the fragile ecosystem surrounding High Knob. A full list of presentations and how to access them will be announced at a later date.
The Clinch Coalition formed in August 1998 when a small group of concerned citizens organized to protect Southwest Virginia’s great natural resources. The group works to make the public aware and actively involved with the environment through educational programs, guided hikes, trail work and the High Knob Naturalist Rally.
The U.S. Forest Service works with The Clinch Coalition to make the High Knob Naturalist Rally possible.