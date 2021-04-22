ROGERSVILLE - A total of 78 teams entered the Hawkins County Rescue Squad's 29th Annual Ralph Stanton Memorial Bass Tournament, an increase of six teams from the previous year.
Award winners for the 29th Annual tournament are: 1st Place with 14.8 lbs. goes to Nick Hatfield and Garrett Rocamora, 2nd Place with 13.8 lbs. goes to Hunter Hamilton and Ty Ball, 3rd Place with 13.5 lbs. goes to Coy Jordan and Donnie Holder, 4th Place with 12.8 lbs. goes to Jerry Hurd and Shaun Saylor, and Big Fish of 4.2 lbs. goes to David Gillenwater.
A total of 25 teams choose to weigh-in during the event, which was held Saturday.
Other results have been posted on the group's Facebook page and website at www.hawkinscorescuesquad.org.
(Photos and article courtesy of Lt. Corey Young)