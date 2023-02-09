Black ducks like this one will be fitted with tracking devices through a project funded by a grant through the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The black duck population is declining, and data gathered through such research will be used to bolster conservation efforts.
Black ducks like this one will be fitted with tracking devices through a project funded by a grant through the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The black duck population is declining, and data gathered through such research will be used to bolster conservation efforts.
SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins County Industrial Board voted at its last meeting to allow a local man to put tracking devices on black ducks at Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
David Mullins reached out to the board to request permission to start the project. The IDB discussed the subject at its meeting on Jan. 26 and unanimously voted to allow it.
The project, which is funded by a grant through the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will consist of catching American black ducks at Phipps Bend and attaching satellite tracking software to them.
According to TWRA, the American black duck, similar to a mallard, has a decreasing population. In 1983, the hunting of American black ducks was restricted, and in 1989 the U.S. and Canada formed the Black Duck Joint Venture to help restore the population.
Mullins, who has been a duck hunter since he was young, developed a passion and love for animals like ducks. He said in recent years, he has seen these ducks’ habitats destroyed by new developments and wanted to try and help.
“It is sad to see their habitats taken away,” Mullins said.
Mullins is so passionate about ducks that he bought a piece of land specifically to cultivate and build a duck population.
The project aims to track the ducks’ habits to identify where they stop, what they feed on and where they nest.
“If we can track their habits, then we can protect and support them,” Mullins said. “For example, if they consistently stop in one spot, we can build up agriculture there for them.”
Mullins said he isn’t doing this just for himself but also so other people can enjoy the duck population as well.
Mullins said he might be able to start attaching the tracking devices in the middle of February.
He said once enough data has been gathered, it will be shared with the public.