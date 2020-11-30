ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted unanimously at its Nov. 23 meeting to apply for a $60,000 Park Planning Grant from the state for the purpose of developing a 10-year plan for the county’s parks, as well as Rogersvile’s parks.
The Tennessee Department of Conservation grant would require a $12,000 match, which would be split between the county and the city of Rogersville.
Hawkins County has two parks: Laurel Run Park near Church Hill and St. Clair Park, which is located about halfway between Rogersville and Bulls Gap.
Rogersville has two municipal parks: Rogersville City Park and Swift Park. Crockett Creek Park is open to the public, but it is owned by the Rogersville Heritage Association.
Gov. Bill Lee established the grant to assist Tennessee Economically Distressed Counties (EDCs) establish a comprehensive 10-year parks and recreation system wide plan that will include present and future needs.
The Planning Firm selected to work with grant recipients will conduct public meetings to acquire input of park and recreational needs. The plan will directly reflect the input received from the citizens through these meetings.
Once the 10-year plan is complete, it can be used to justify grant applications for park improvements.
Laurel Run recently completed upgrades including a major shoreline erosion protection project, new playground equipment, and improvements to the tennis courts.
Rogersville is planning a major project on property adjacent to Rogersville City Park which will include an indoor gymnasium and pool.
COVID hazard pay disbursements to county employees
In August, the commission voted to give all county employees paid from the general fund, as well as the Solid Waste Department and Highway Department, a $1,000 one-time COVID hazard pay bonus of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees, although the cost of those bonuses would exceed the remaining funds in the state’s Local Government Support Grant by $90,502.
Initially it was proposed that those excess funds be divided among the three different budgets from which those employees are paid, mostly from the general fund, but also the solid waste fund and the highway fund.
At the Budget Committee meeting earlier this month, however, Highway Superintendent Lowell Bean expressed concern about the additional $41,673 that would come out of his budget for his employee’s share of the bonuses.
Bean also questioned whether it was legal for the county commission to dictate how he spends his funding.
The Budget Committee subsequently sought advice from the county attorney. As a result, a new resolution was submitted last week which had the state grant covering the full hazard pay cost for the Highway Department and Solid Waste Department. The $90,502 not covered by the state grant will be paid from the general fund.
An amendment to the resolution that was proposed by Commissioner Mike Herrell eliminates hazard pay bonuses for county commissioners and was approved 19-1 with only Mark DeWitte opposed.
CARES Act grant for Hawkins Airport
The commission also voted Nov. 23 to accept a $30,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division to complete roof repairs on the Hawkins County Airport’s terminal building.
CARES Act grants are 100% reimbursable. The airport will submit an invoice for the work when it is completed and provide proof of payment to TDOT.
The commission also approved an airport hangar lease transfer from the estate of the late James H. Summers to Dr. George M. Testerman.
The lease ends July 21, 2024.
Summers was killed in a plane crash on May 15 as he was approaching the airport runway coming in for a landing.