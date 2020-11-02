When driving down the highway in the Cumberland Plateau of Tennessee, one would not expect to come across a community with a multitude of 1880s Victorian England-style homes.
It may seem out of place, but believe what you see because you’re in the historic village of Rugby.
The ornate homes, church, eateries and shops are quaint and almost look like something out of a fairy tale book. Yes, you’re still in the Volunteer state, and yes, there are multiple places of reported ghost sightings.
HISTORICAL BACKGROUND
Straddling the present-day counties of Morgan and Scott, Rugby was founded in 1880 by English author Thomas Hughes, known for his 1857 novel “Tom Brown’s School Days.”
Hughes attended the Rugby School in Warwickshire, where his headmaster Thomas Arnold had a great influence on him.
In his book, Hughes supported the ideals of Christian socialism, namely the cooperative ownership of community businesses.
He was disheartened by the fact that the talents of many of England’s younger sons were wasted due to an economic recession and the medieval system of primogeniture, in which the oldest son inherited all of the family’s land.
In 1870, Hughes traveled to America to meet his friend, the poet James Russell Lowell, and learned of the Boston-based Board of Aid to Land Ownership, which specialized in helping unemployed urban craftsmen relocate to rural areas.
The Rugby utopian experiment grew out of the social and economic conditions of Victorian England, where the practice of primogeniture and an economic depression had left many of the “second sons” jobless and idle.
Hughes envisioned Rugby as a colony where England’s second sons would have a chance to own land and be free of social and moral ills that plagued late-19th-century English cities.
STRUGGLES FROM THE START
Throughout its early history, Rugby was plagued with lawsuits over land titles. While Cyrus Clarke had obtained options on nearly 350,000 acres of land, many of the Plateau’s natives grew suspicious of Clarke and refused to sell their property.
This slowed the colony’s early development, and as the lawsuits dragged on, many colonists gave up and moved away.
Furthermore, Franklin Webster Smith, who had selected the site, had ignored the poor soil in favor of its potential as a mountain resort. Rugby’s main resort hotel, the Tabard, was forced to close due to the typhoid outbreak in 1881. It burned down altogether in 1884, halting Rugby’s burgeoning tourist economy and damaging the Board of Aid’s credit. By late 1887, most of the original colonists had either died or moved away from Rugby. However, a few carried on into the 20th century and the village retained a small, continuous population.
ONE OF AMERICA’S MOST HAUNTED TOWNS
So, you like haunted places?
Rugby is just the place and the Kingston Lisle Inn — home of Hughes’ mother — is one of the first stops on the tour.
Legend has it that a “snoring ghost” likes to pull the blankets out from under guests during the night and there are reports of disembodied snoring during the night.
In the library, all of the books that were brought over are still there and the curator’s ghost is still there watching over the collection. The spirit dog apparently tries to get out during the night.
The most chilling story is that of the Newbury House, where a man and his wife who he murdered still roam the upstairs hallway. As the story goes, the man killed his wife because he thought she was cheating on him, and he later killed himself.
There are many other ghost stories from Rugby that you’ll have to go check out for yourself.
RUGBY TODAY
William Walton maintained the Thomas Hughes Library, the Christ Church Episcopal and Kingstone Lisle until the mid-20th century. During the same period, Uffington House was also maintained by a family.
Conservation efforts at Rugby began in the 1940s when logging practices were decimating the surrounding virgin forests.
The efforts were publicized by national outlets and gained federal support with the aid of Secretary of State Cordell Hull, but the state rejected the logging companies’ offering price for the land.
The forest was cut right up to the community’s boundaries.
In 1966, preservationists formed “Historic Rugby,” a nonprofit group dedicated to restoring and maintaining the community’s surviving historic structures.
The Harrow Road Cafe — which unfortunately was destroyed by a fire in September — was a restaurant built in the 1980s and named for one that existed at Rugby in the 1880s.
There is some ongoing new home construction in Rugby, but there is a condition that all new homes must be designed in accordance with the community’s Victorian aesthetic.
There are about 75-80 residents of Rugby today and the tourism industry is the biggest draw.
HIKING TRAILS
There is a state natural area surrounding the colony with over 10 miles of hiking trails. Rugby is also right on the border of the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, which is one of the largest of its kind in the country.
The most notable trail that is easily accessible from the visitor’s center parking lot is the Massengale Loop Trail. The easy one mile trail takes walkers out to the Massengale Homestead, which is one of the lesser-seen homes of the historic district.
