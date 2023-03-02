KINGSPORT — As spring begins making its way through town, the Kingsport Public Library and Keep Kingsport Beautiful are hosting “Green & Growing” seminars to celebrate the upcoming season.
For those willing to get their hands dirty, gardening proves a beneficial activity as a way to relax and connect with nature. Every Thursday this March at 12 p.m., the library’s first-floor auditorium will hold free, one-hour seminars for guests to embrace their green thumbs and learn more about gardening.
March 9: “Spring Vegetable Gardening” by Earl Hockin. Hockin took the Master Gardening class in 2012 and since then has volunteered in the garden at the Exchange Place working roughly 100 hours per year.
March 16: “Growing Woodland Wildflowers” by Joy Moore. Moore is a Tennessee Master Gardener and founding member of the Southern Appalachian Plant Society and volunteer at the Exchange Place.
March 23: “High Impact Habitat Gardening” by Christy Shivell. Shivell founded Shy Valley Farm Studio & Garden in 2001, which specializes in native plants, herbs and heirloom and uncommon vegetable and flower starts.
March 30: “Seed Saving” by John Woodworth. Woodworth and his wife Andrea live on an 80-acre farm in Gate City called O’possum’s Bottom Farm. His inventory of seeds consists of more than 400 varieties of tomatoes, beans, peppers and other assorted vegetables and flowers.