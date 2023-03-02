Green + Growing I

Every Thursday this March, the Kingsport Public Library will host free ‘Green & Growing’ seminars to celebrate spring and dive into gardening.

 Contributed by the Kingsport Public Library

KINGSPORT — As spring begins making its way through town, the Kingsport Public Library and Keep Kingsport Beautiful are hosting “Green & Growing” seminars to celebrate the upcoming season.

For those willing to get their hands dirty, gardening proves a beneficial activity as a way to relax and connect with nature. Every Thursday this March at 12 p.m., the library’s first-floor auditorium will hold free, one-hour seminars for guests to embrace their green thumbs and learn more about gardening.

For more information about other events coming up at the Kingsport Public Library, visit www.kingsportlibrary.org.

