Rhodo Ramble at Grandfather Mountain

The Rhododendron Ramble takes place on several days at the end of May and beginning of June. 

 Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundatio

LINVILLE, N.C. — As the summer months approach, some Tri-Cities residents may look to outdoor adventures. Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina may have the adventure they seek. 

Grandfather Mountain is approximately 1.5 hours away from the Tri-Cities. However, the experiences they offer can make the drive worthwhile.

Swinging Bridge at Grandfather Mountain

The Swinging Bridge at Grandfather Mountain is over a mile in elevation. 
Wilson Center Exterior at Grandfather Mountain

The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery features exhibits about the history, wildlife, and weather of Grandfather Mountain. Many of the exhibits are interactive. 
Bear at Grandfather Mountain

Grandfather Mountain is home to several animal attractions. The animals include black bears, cougars, elk, bald eagles and river otters. 

