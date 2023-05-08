LINVILLE, N.C. — As the summer months approach, some Tri-Cities residents may look to outdoor adventures. Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina may have the adventure they seek.
Grandfather Mountain is approximately 1.5 hours away from the Tri-Cities. However, the experiences they offer can make the drive worthwhile.
The attraction pulls in approximately 300,000 visitors per year and is best known for astonishing views along its Mile High Swinging Bridge. The bridge offers sights of the mountain from a 5,305-foot elevation. The bridge also hangs from its suspensions 80 feet above the ground and is 228-feet-long.
Grandfather Mountain also features 12 miles for hiking with options of paths that suit different skill levels.
The view is just one aspect of Grandfather Mountain. Sarah Lowery, Director of Communications at Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said the mountain has various attractions that may be interesting to tourists, especially in the upcoming summer months.
“April through October is our real busy season here on the mountain,” Lowery said. “There are various ways to explore and experience Grandfather. They all speak to our mission of educating our guests about not only Grandfather Mountain, but also connecting them to the natural world and sparking wonder.”
Grandfather Mountain offers several daily programs that help get visitors engaged, Lowery said. One of the top attractions at the mountain is their wildlife habitats. The wildlife habitats feature river otters, black bears, cougars, elk and bald eagles. All of these animals are not fit for life in the wild due to reasons such as being orphaned, injured or born in captivity, Lowery said. So they are better protected in this habitat. Keepers of the enclosures also offer periodic presentations about the animals at the park.
In addition, Grandfather Mountain offers Paint with an Otter. The activity involves river otters walking through non-toxic paint, with colors chosen by the visitors. After the otters transfer their paw print paintings to canvas, viewers then get to keep a piece of this art for themselves. Lowery said this event has to be booked ahead of time. She also said it's mutually beneficial.
“It’s a win-win,” Lowery said. “It’s an enrichment for the animal itself. It breaks up their day and adds something fun for them to do while also being super fun for guests to watch and take home that keepsake.”
Lowery also noted several other educational opportunities.
The attractions, such as the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, educate visitors about the mountain and beyond. This nature center is approximately 10,000-square-feet, Lowery said, and holds state-of-the-art exhibits, weather exhibits and interactive maps among other features.
Grandfather Mountain also offers various special activities throughout the year. One of the activities Lowery cited was the Rhododendron Ramble. This is a walk held several times at the end of may and beginning of June. This guided activity highlights the mountain’s various rhododendron species and provides insight into its history and ecological role.
Another event that may attract visitors is the Animal Birthday Party. This party will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14. Guests can participate in games, contests, crafts and prizes. In addition, one of the mountain’s bears, Millie, will make a special appearance.
The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation Operates about 1/3 of the Mountain, which includes attractions such as the animal habitats and other educational aspects. The other portion of the mountain is operated as a state park. Grandfather Mountain’s founder Hugh Morton, a photographer, inherited the mountain from his grandfather. He was a passionate environmentalist and dedicated conservationist, according to the Grandfather Mountain website. Lowery said this passion for nature is something Grandfather still aims to share with visitors today.
“Education is a big part of our mission here,” Lowery said. “Not only just in terms of grown adults coming here after many years of doing so, but we also host a lot of school groups on the mountain. That speaks to inspiring wonder of the natural world here.
"You can certainly come here for some great views and some time outside, but you can also learn a lot.”
Grandfather Mountain is located 221 miles north of Linville, North Carolina. For more information, call 1-800-468-7325 or go to www.grandfathermountain.com.