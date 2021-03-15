With the temperatures starting to climb, there’s golf in the air.
It won’t be long for those dormant fairways to start turning brilliant shades of green and those putting surfaces to start getting faster.
Spring is near and that always gives the golfer a sense of hope. A new season means new adventures.
Maybe you’ll play a course that has been on your bucket list. Maybe you’ll shoot the lowest round of your life. Maybe you’ll win a tournament. Maybe you’ll make a hole-in-one.
That’s what makes this time of year so much fun. The possibilities are endless. All you have to do is go play and let the rest take care of itself.
For those golfers not hardy enough to have played throughout the winter, now is the time to start knocking the rust off your game.
Yes, golf season is upon us. And for many of us, it’s the best time of year.
There are more opportunities than ever for golfers of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to get out and compete. Some are for the ultra-competitive golfers and others are more laid back, catering to those who enjoy the social aspect of the game as much as competing. Either way, there is something for everybody.
Last year, as the coronavirus pandemic was turning the world upside down, local golf continued. Almost all of the courses in our area remained open with safety protocols in place.
Now as we begin to emerge from a difficult time, golf is there waiting for us. It’s a friend who never left.
It’s time to get outside and hit the links. We definitely need some outside time, maybe now more than ever.
Here’s a look at some opportunities to play in organized competitions.
TRI-CITIES AMATEUR TOUR
Several courses run their own invitational tournaments and those are the ones making up the Tri-Cities Amateur Tour.
Points are gathered throughout the summer by playing in the local tournaments. The leading point earner in the regular and senior divisions wins the title of Tri-Cities player of the year. The top players on the list get together for a season-ending Tri-Cities Cup Matches, where the amateurs take on a team of local club pros.
Bonus points can be accrued by making state and national events as well.
It all gets underway June 5-6 at the Tillinghast Invitational at Johnson City Country Club.
Other events on the tour are the Ridgefields Invitational in Kingsport, the William B. Greene Junior East Tennessee Amateur at Elizabethton Golf Club, the Link Hills Invitational in Greeneville and the Lonesome Pine Invitational in Big Stone Gap.
Chance Taylor, who won the East Tennessee Amateur, was the player of the year last summer. Mike Poe was the senior player of the year.
The tournaments have spots for players of varied levels, grouping them so they play against golfers of equal ability.
AMATEUR PLAYERS TOUR
There’s a new kid on the local golf scene. The Amateur Players Tour will give golfers a chance to play competitive stroke-play tournaments on a weekly basis.
The tour, which plays at a wide variety of courses, begins March 27 at Elizabethton.
Members can play as many or as few tournaments as they wish. Points are accrued throughout the summer in hopes of making the National Championship at Pinehurst, N.C.
There are several divisions based on handicaps, so golfers of all skill levels are welcome.
TRI-CITIES PRO-AMS
The popular weekly Pro-Am series begins in mid-March and has a full schedule once again.
The tournaments are usually held on Mondays and golfers play in their own groups. Once they’re finished, the computer picks teams consisting of a club pro and three amateurs. The tops teams win prize money, which the amateurs can use to redeem for merchandise in the pro shop.
The amateurs also can play in a skins game, where anybody who beats the entire field on any given hole wins. Sometimes this can be very lucrative.
At the same time, the pros compete in a stroke play event for cash prizes.
SENIORS GOLF LEAGUE
The Seniors Golf League of Upper East Tennessee runs two tournaments a week for the most part and has turned into an extremely popular organization for golfers 55 and over.
They play at all the area courses in well-organized tournaments, winning prize money that can be carried over and spent at the pro shop of any course where the group plays.
SENIORS LADIES GOLF LEAGUE
In its first year, the new Senior Ladies Golf League got off to a good start.
The group has a full schedule, going once a week from March 1 to Oct. 25. Last year, its season culminated in a scramble tournament along with the men’s senior league.
LPGA AMATEUR GOLF ASSOCIATION
The LPGA Amateur Golf Association began as the Executive Women’s Golf Association.
With help from the LPGA, the national organization calls itself the largest women’s golf amateur community in the world. It provides organized playing and learning opportunities for members of all ages and skill level.
JUNIOR GOLF
The Tri-Cities Junior Series is a group of five tournaments. The top players advance to the Tri-Cities Junior Amateur Championship at The Virginian.
The statewide Sneds Tour also has some other events in the area.
In addition, a Travel League consists of six nine-hole tournaments and is designed to give juniors a chance to prepare for the upcoming school season.