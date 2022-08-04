Summer offers us longer days and warmer weather, which encourages us all to get outdoors and be more active.
The best way to stay active year-round is to form a personal routine. Sedentary behavior can be associated with multiple poor health outcomes, such as obesity, increased risk for diabetes, increased risk for cardiovascular disease and increased mortality.
Living an active lifestyle can provide multiple health benefits, including weight loss, mood improvement, more energy, better cardiovascular health, lower blood glucose levels and a potentially longer life span. Some activity is certainly better than none, such as frequently standing, walking short distances or performing light housework. The American Heart Association encourages patients to participate in aerobic exercise, strength training, stretching/flexibility and balance training. Activity is particularly important for our older population, as it can improve flexibility, mobility and strength. Being active can help maintain one’s independence, improve daily function and reduce falls.
Aerobic exercise
Aerobic exercise involves the sustained use of large muscle groups that stimulate and strengthen the heart and lungs. Patients are encouraged to exercise at least 30 minutes three to five times a week. Of course, those who have been inactive or who have recently been ill or injured may require smaller increments of aerobic exercise at first before building up to longer durations. Examples of aerobic exercise include: walking, jogging, running, hiking, dancing, biking, swimming, water aerobics, sports, exercise classes, elliptical machines, treadmills, stair climbing machines and stationary bikes.
Strength training
Strength training or weight training can help with the development of muscle strength and endurance. Gaining muscle strength and endurance takes time and requires gradual increases in resistance. Strength training can also improve bone health by increasing bone density and decreasing the risk of osteoporosis. Strength training activities include: weightlifting with free weights or machines, body weight movements, or resistance bands.
Stretching/flexibility training
Stretching and flexibility are key to good physical health. Without flexibility, we would be unable to perform necessary daily tasks, such as reaching for objects, putting on clothes or shoes, or turning around to back a car out of a parking space or driveway. This type of training can also improve posture. It is recommended to stretch before performing aerobic or strengthening activities to reduce the risk of muscle injury. Flexibility activities would include bending to touch your toes, upper arm stretches, calf stretches, yoga, and dancing. When getting into a stretching position, it is best to approach the position slowly and hold each stretch for at least 20 to 30 seconds. You should feel a slight pull while stretching but should not feel pain.
Balance training
Balance training is especially important in our older patient population as it can help improve dizziness or balance issues. Balance training can improve stability and prevent falls and fall-related injuries. Balance training activities include: tai chi, dance, yoga, tandem standing (standing heel-to-toe while holding onto the counter), marching in place and single-leg standing. Those with a high risk of falling can participate in balance training with a physical therapist, since this would give them assistance to avoid falls during training.
Which activity is right for you?
You must find ways to be active that will bring you enjoyment and the benefits you seek. Some people may be limited by osteoarthritis pain or chronic pain, which limits participation in exercise activities. Low-impact activities can reduce pain following exercise. A popular aerobic exercise for those suffering from OA pain or chronic pain is swimming. Many communities offer programs and memberships to encourage good cardiovascular health. Some of the available programs in our city include: the Kingsport Wellness Center, group classes available at multiple local gyms (YMCA, Great Body Company), the Ballad Health CVA Heart Institute’s cardiac rehab, the Kingsport Aquatic Center, Bays Mountain’s trails, the Kingsport Greenbelt, and local studios for yoga, dance and martial arts.
Let’s get moving, Kingsport. It is never too late to be physically active!