KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously on Tuesday to accept a parcel of land adjacent to Borden Park from Eastman Chemical Co.
The 4.94-acre triangular parcel is a portion of the former textile mill site Eastman purchased several years ago.
The largely level, grassy area has long been used for recreational purposes and includes a backstop for a baseball diamond.
It borders Borden Street, which separates it from Borden Park, and City Manager Chris McCartt said it has been considered a “de facto” part of the park for some time.
Eastman’s donation of the property was part of a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) deal initiated earlier this year between the Kingsport Industrial Development Board and Eastman regarding the company’s plans to construct a methanolysis plant, in which Eastman will invest $230 million in new tangible personal property and $38 million in real property improvements.
That contract was completed in late October.
A condition of Eastman’s donation of the 4.94 acres is that the land be used for park purposes.
McCartt said long-range plans for the site include improvements.
Eastman retains a right of way for the access road from Borden to the gate to the former site of the textile mill, which was demolished years ago. It opened as Borden Mills, was later sold and operated for much of the mid-20th century as J.P. Stevens and closed under later ownership.
The 4.94-acres being donated to become an official part of Borden Park has over the years regularly been used for community athletics and other activities, including horse shows.