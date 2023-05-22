Black bear
Contributed

Black bears are native to our part of the country and at times can be found wandering through the neighborhoods near Bays Mountain, such as Ridgefields, Sullivan Gardens and Meadowview.

Most likely the bears come into those neighborhoods looking for food in garbage cans, bird feeders and pet dishes. Anything that smells good to them, the bears are going to find a way to get into for a tasty meal.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you