As the remnants of Hurricane Ida slog through the greater Tri-Cities, Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia, a regional weather forecaster said widespread steady rain is the prediction into Wednesday morning.
However, a flash flood watch was set to expire at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and the holiday weekend forecast calls for drier conditions, albeit with some rain on Sunday and Labor Day.
“It’s going to be a light to moderate rainfall continuing this (Tuesday) evening and tonight, tapering off Wednesday morning and then winding down Wednesday evening,” said Jane McDermott of the National Weather Service in Morristown.
The chance of rain Wednesday starts out at 90% and falls to 40% by nightfall.
“In a lot of areas, the ground is already very saturated,” McDermott said, which prompts the NWS to urge people in low-lying and flood-prone areas to be on the lookout for standing water. “It looks like it’s going to be fairly evenly spread out for the most part.”
STATE OF EMERGENCY CALLED IN COMMONWEALTH
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday afternoon issued a state of emergency allowing the commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts.
The governor’s office said flooding and other effects of Tropical Depression Ida were expected to hit the Interstate 81 and 66 corridors. Northam’s office specifically named Buchanan County in Southwest Virginia.
Drier air following the hurricane’s aftermath means partly cloudy and then clear skies Thursday and Friday, a slight chance of rain Saturday and then a little higher chance Sunday and Monday, McDermott said.
However, she said no widespread or heavy rain is predicted, except for possible thundershowers Sunday and Monday.
“It looks like it’s going to be a pretty good holiday weekend,” McDermott said.
The temperatures also will be lower than the 90s seen at the start of the week.
DAY-BY-DAY FORECAST
On Wednesday, the NWS forecast for the region calls for showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers.
Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and the high is to be near 78.
The chance of precipitation is 90%, and new rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half inch are possible.
Thursday is to be mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Expect Friday to be sunny with a high near 84.
On Saturday, skies should be sunny with a high near 86.
Sunday should be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 84.
Labor Day’s forecast is for sunshine with a 30% chance of showers and a high near 85.