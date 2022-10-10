BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path.
The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
This portion of the 12.5-mile trail, which stretches between Bristol and Mendota, will showcase lush woodlands and multiple crossings.
Engineering firm Tysinger, Hampton & Partners Inc. out of Johnson City, Tennessee, designed the project. The Mendota Trail Conservancy Inc., which owns the trail, contracted with Inland Construction out of Abingdon for construction services.
This remote section of trail is particularly spectacular, as it meanders back and forth along Little Wolf Run Creek, according to the conservancy newsletter on the project. It is bordered by steep, wooded hillsides. Each season offers something entirely different to behold, the newsletter adds.
“Our team of dedicated volunteers and supporters are excited about this trail extension into a remote section traversing what is known as The Gorge,” said Dr. Jim Lapis, president of the Mendota Trail Conservancy. “This area is especially tranquil and scenic and will greatly add to the enjoyment of the trail experience for our growing number of users.”
During the ribbon-cutting event, guests will include state Sen. Todd Pillion and Dels. Terry Kilgore, Israel O’Quinn and Will Wampler. The legislators spearheaded a $466,500 state appropriation for the project.
“Going forward, our energies and resources are focused on fully connecting Bristol to Mendota in 2023,” Lapis said. “We are extremely grateful to our legislative delegation from Southwest Virginia, who have been so instrumental in helping this dream become a reality.”
The Rotary Pavilion for the trailhead at Bristol was scheduled to arrive on Oct. 3. It was built by an Amish company near Lancaster, Pennsylvania, according to Mendota Trail Conservancy Inc. volunteer Bob Mueller. Assembly will begin later in the week after rains from Hurricane Ian passes.
“We hope to have it erected by the end of October, relying primarily on our volunteer work team,” Mueller said.
The pavilion project has been supported by the Noon Rotary Club of Bristol Virginia-Tennessee. An Eagle Scout candidate is also building a trash can receptacle for the site, the conservancy newsletter states.
In the long term, the organization hopes to add landscaping and a permanent restroom facility to the site.
Mueller added that directional signing is being added to the trail to make it fully prepared for the public’s enjoyment.
The trail can be accessed from three points: in Bristol along Island Road near Benhams Road, at 7720 Rich Valley Road in Benhams or in Mendota. It is open from dusk to dawn. The trail is open to the public, but the conservancy asks users not to trespass onto adjacent private property.
The conservancy asks guests to refrain from littering or using drugs or alcohol. No hunting is allowed, and no animals other than leashed, non-vicious dogs are permitted.
Individuals may walk, run on foot or use a bicycle. No motorized vehicles are permitted, according to the conservancy.
A 5K and 1-mile walk and run event is scheduled to take place in the Benhams section of the trail on Oct. 22, and a dog parade is planned for Nov. 12.
The ribbon cutting will start on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. at the trailhead near 2421 Mendota Road.