It’s almost time to break out your fishing gear for a good cause and a chance to win a big prize.
Sertoma Club of Kingsport is gearing up for its first-ever Mountain Region Bass Fest Fishing Tournament on Saturday. A grand prize of $2,500 is guaranteed for first place, and many other prizes will also be up for grabs.
Karen Dale, executive director of Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center, said proceeds will support MRSHC, along with other charitable organizations in the Kingsport area.
“We’re always looking for fun new events that haven’t been done a whole lot,” Dale said, “so that we can reach different people.”
About Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center
MRSHC was founded by the Sertoma Club and Junior League in 1974. The nonprofit organization offers speech, swallowing and hearing services to the Appalachian region, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.
“If a patient qualifies for financial assistance, then some patients get 100% assistance and they’ll come for free,” Dale said. “Some may only get 50% assistance, but we use the poverty guidelines. We have never turned down anybody that qualified.”
Last year, MRSHC gave away about $30,000 in financial assistance, Dale said. The center is funded by grants, regional United Ways and fundraisers, and it also serves as a regular speech and hearing center for patients who can pay with insurance.
MRSHC is located in the V.O. Dobbins Complex in Kingsport and serves around 350 patients a week. The center recently opened a new audiology suite across the hall from its original location and is now using teletherapy to reach more patients, Dale said.
Tournament details
The fishing tournament will be held Saturday at the Dandridge public boat launch on Douglas Lake. Dale said that location was chosen as part of MRSHC’s effort to expand further into the region.
Boats will depart at 6:30 a.m. and return at 2:30 p.m. with their top five fish, which will be weighed. The grand prize of $2,500 will be given to the person who brings in the highest collective weight. More cash prizes and other items will also be distributed.
“We have lots of treat bags for every boat and lots of great prizes to give away,” Dale said. “Watson’s Marine is sending us a prize pack, and we have a man who’s donated a fishing pole that he made. We have all kinds of stuff that we’ll be giving away that day.”
Registration
A discounted early registration fee of $100 per boat will be offered online through May 26. After that, late registrations of $120 per boat can be made online or onsite beginning at 5 a.m. the day of the event.
To register online, visit www.mrshc.org/mountain-region-bass-fest. For more information about MRSHC or to make an online donation, visit mrshc.org.